NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439890SaveSaveA dolphin's dorsal fin cuts through the water in the Launch Complex 39 Area turn basin at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2008 px | 300 dpi | 34.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadA dolphin's dorsal fin cuts through the water in the Launch Complex 39 Area turn basin at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More