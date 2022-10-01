NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439920SaveSaveA flock of white pelicans cruise through the blue sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 956 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1593 x 2000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1593 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 18.26 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadA flock of white pelicans cruise through the blue sky over NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More