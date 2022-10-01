NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440015SaveSaveA galaxy known as NGC 4656 or the Hockey Stick Galaxy, located in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1125 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3282 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3800 x 3563 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3800 x 3563 px | 300 dpi | 77.51 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA galaxy known as NGC 4656 or the Hockey Stick Galaxy, located in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More