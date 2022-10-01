rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
A galaxy known as NGC 4656 or the Hockey Stick Galaxy, located in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs). Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

