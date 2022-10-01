rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
NASA Blue Marble 2007 West captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite in July 2004. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

NASA Blue Marble 2007 West captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite in July 2004. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

