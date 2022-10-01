rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is grappled by the International Space Station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm. Oct 10th, 2012. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

