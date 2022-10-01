rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440383A bald eagle is perched in a tree near the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from…Save

A bald eagle is perched in a tree near the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A bald eagle is perched in a tree near the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More