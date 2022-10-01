rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440475Inside the Spectrum prototype unit, organisms in a Petri plate are exposed to blue excitation lighting. Original from NASA.…Save

Inside the Spectrum prototype unit, organisms in a Petri plate are exposed to blue excitation lighting. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Inside the Spectrum prototype unit, organisms in a Petri plate are exposed to blue excitation lighting. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More