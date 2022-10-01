rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440514The Soyuz MS-02 rocket is launched with Expedition 49 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, Oct. 19, 2016. Original…

The Soyuz MS-02 rocket is launched with Expedition 49 Soyuz commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos, Oct. 19, 2016. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

