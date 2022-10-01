rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
The mockup Orion crew exploration vehicle floats in the water at the Trident Basin at Port Canaveral, Fla. Apr 8th, 2009.

The mockup Orion crew exploration vehicle floats in the water at the Trident Basin at Port Canaveral, Fla. Apr 8th, 2009. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

