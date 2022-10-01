NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441295SaveSaveView of the crew members outside of the International Space Station on 21 May 2010. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 776 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2264 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4256 x 2753 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4256 x 2753 px | 300 dpi | 67.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadView of the crew members outside of the International Space Station on 21 May 2010. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More