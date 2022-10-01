rawpixel
NASA (Source)
Public Domain
This picture of the International Space Station was photographed from the space shuttle Atlantis in the early hours of July 19, 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

