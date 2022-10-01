NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441362SaveSaveAn overhead view of the Skylab space station cluster in Earth orbit. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1196 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3487 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3856 x 3870 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3856 x 3870 px | 300 dpi | 85.42 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAn overhead view of the Skylab space station cluster in Earth orbit. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More