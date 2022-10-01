NASA (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441712SaveSaveChina, India, and Nepal as seen from Gemini 11. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4314 x 4314 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4314 x 4314 px | 300 dpi | 106.52 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadChina, India, and Nepal as seen from Gemini 11. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More