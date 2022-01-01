https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4459497Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextModern business logo template, abstract design vectorMorePremiumID : 4459497View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontWork Sans by Wei HuangDownload Work Sans fontDownload AllModern business logo template, abstract design vectorMore