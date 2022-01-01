https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4459651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClematis flower png sticker, watercolor illustration, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 4459651View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2918 x 2918 pxCompatible with :Clematis flower png sticker, watercolor illustration, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More