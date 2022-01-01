https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4647122Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFloral hardcover book, aesthetic publishing with blank spaceMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4647122View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 95.43 MBFree DownloadFloral hardcover book, aesthetic publishing with blank spaceMore