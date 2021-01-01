https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4662083Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower png sticker, art deco botanical illustration setThis image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.MorePremiumID : 4662083View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Vintage flower png sticker, art deco botanical illustration setMore