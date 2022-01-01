https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5178380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic magenta, blue, and green gradient background, colorful design vectorMorePremiumID : 5178380View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic magenta, blue, and green gradient background, colorful design vectorMore