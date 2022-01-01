https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5232342Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCreative logo templates, aesthetic design for beauty business set vectorMorePremiumID : 5232342View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rosario by Omnibus-TypeDownload Rosario fontCreative logo templates, aesthetic design for beauty business set vectorMore