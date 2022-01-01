https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5507963Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract colorful badge sticker, geometric shape, logo element for business set vectorMorePremiumID : 5507963View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 7.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract colorful badge sticker, geometric shape, logo element for business set vectorMore