https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5511571Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage forest in frame drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5511571View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 455 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1327 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7121 x 2699 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7121 x 2699 px | 300 dpi | 110 MBFree DownloadVintage forest in frame drawing, hand drawn illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. More