rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5511793
Pruning knives clipart, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pruning knives clipart, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Premium
ID : 
5511793

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Pruning knives clipart, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More