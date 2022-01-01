https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5744082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower washi tape sticker, pastel aesthetic element with gingham design vectorMorePremiumID : 5744082View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 8.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower washi tape sticker, pastel aesthetic element with gingham design vectorMore