Roller coaster at amusement park, Well Screw That!

Did I mention that it's been hot and sunny? No change there!



Today I suggested we take a ride on the 'tourist tram', which is just a city tram route which is a circular that takes in most of the 'must see' sights.



We managed to get as far as the fairground, when Laura decided it was time to get off!



It's now free to get into the fairground, and you buy tickets for the rides, on a very similar model to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.



The Finns get a rough deal with the weather, with long, dark and very cold winters. This means however then when the sun does arrive they love nothing more than breaking out the short shorts and going out to play!



Laura was surprised at all of the changes she found, with remodelling and relocation of rides, and there were a couple of new ones, including this white knuckle beasty that seemed to take you vertically up, then upside in a loop, then backwards....it was enough to make me turn green just watching random people do it!



After that it was back on the tram to finish the loop, and we went to the harbour/beach type place for some epic ice cream!