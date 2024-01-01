Coast Guard Academy cadets perform regimental review for Master Chief Petty Officer Lloyd Piece.



NEW LONDON, Conn. – U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets perform a regimental review in honor of Master Chief Petty Officer Lloyd Pierce, the Command Master Chief at the Academy, April 25, 2014.



Pierce, a native of Toms River, N.J., entered the Coast Guard and attended Basic Training at Cape May, N.J. in January of 1982. He assumed the duties of Command Master Chief of the United States Coast Guard Academy in June of 2011. Pierce is the 11th Coast Guard Silver Ancient Mariner.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from Flickr