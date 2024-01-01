rawpixel
ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Coast Guard Cutter Eagle crewmembers and officer candidates stand helm watch through the storm March 12, 2013. The officer candidates spent two weeks aboard the Eagle during their 17-week course to further develop their seamanship, teamwork and leadership skills. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803449

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

