NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Academy takes ownership of two electric cars May 15, 2014 that will serve as official government vehicles. Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Sandra L. Stosz met with the GSA representatives who delivered the vehicles, as well as the personnel responsible for the vehicle acquisition and installation of two charging stations at the Academy Sail Loft. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

