https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets demonstrate experimental techniques in Smith Hall April 2, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 5803467View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1997 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets demonstrate experimental techniques in Smith Hall April 2, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from FlickrMore