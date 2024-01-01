rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803467
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets demonstrate experimental techniques in Smith Hall April 2, 2015. U.S.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets demonstrate experimental techniques in Smith Hall April 2, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803467

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets demonstrate experimental techniques in Smith Hall April 2, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More