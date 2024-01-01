rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803477
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from the Class of 2019 practice sailing under the guidance of their 2nd Class Cadre at the U.S.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from the Class of 2019 practice sailing under the guidance of their 2nd Class Cadre at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy July 13, 2015 during Swab Summer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803477

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs from the Class of 2019 practice sailing under the guidance of their 2nd Class Cadre at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy July 13, 2015 during Swab Summer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

More