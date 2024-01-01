rawpixel
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Swabs enjoy a "free sail" at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Waterfront Aug. 14, 2014, where they exercise all the sailing skills they have acquired during Swab Summer. Groups of cadets also practice operating the Academy's T-Boats on the Thames River. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
5803479

