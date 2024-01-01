rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5803483
USCG Band plays at Fort TrumbullNEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Band performs at Fort Trumbull in New London…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

USCG Band plays at Fort Trumbull
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Band performs at Fort Trumbull in New London, Conn. Aug. 31, 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
5803483

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

USCG Band plays at Fort Trumbull
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard Band performs at Fort Trumbull in New London, Conn. Aug. 31, 2014. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Brahm. Original public domain image from Flickr

More