rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5865645
Basket clipart, black ink drawing vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Basket clipart, black ink drawing vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More
Premium
ID : 
5865645

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Basket clipart, black ink drawing vector, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.

More