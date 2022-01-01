https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5893760Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRabbit sticker, vintage animal black ink illustration vector set, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.MorePremiumID : 5893760View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 8.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rabbit sticker, vintage animal black ink illustration vector set, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill.More