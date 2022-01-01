rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5900515
Art deco nature sticker, colorful clip art psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Art deco nature sticker, colorful clip art psd

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain Séguy

More
Premium
ID : 
5900515

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Art deco nature sticker, colorful clip art psd

More