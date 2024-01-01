https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5901193Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree anhinga walking on snow image, public domain animal CC0 photo. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5901193View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 751 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2190 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4086 x 2557 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFree anhinga walking on snow image, public domain animal CC0 photo. More