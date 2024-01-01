https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5902558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFree goose in green field portrait photo, public domain animal cc0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 5902558View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 868 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2532 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4777 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFree goose in green field portrait photo, public domain animal cc0 image.More