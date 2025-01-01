Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecakeslice cakecake forkcake photoforkfree strawberry pictureskitchenstrawberry cakeFree cake slices, forks, strawberries and coffee cup on white dish isolated on white background photo, public domain food CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3840 x 5760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar