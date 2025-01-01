Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionconstruction workerconstruction worker freeconstruction imagepublic domain constructioncity workerperson photocity constructionA construction worked hold a roll of blueprints in they arm on a construction site.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4460 x 2973 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar