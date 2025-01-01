Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues

So much to choose from today, including crazy present opening, fake snow, real snow and a fabulous Christmas Dinner.



I very rarely get to the game though, and so here's a panoramic view from seat NN88 in the Park End Stand at Goodison Park.



We got a hospitality package, so a lovely day was had by all, though the display on the pitch certainly didn't help that along.



Stoke City have something of a reputation for dirty play, and they certainly lived up to it today. Unfortunately some very poor refereeing helped them in their strategy.



The fact that the first half got an additional TEN minutes of stoppage play should demonstrate what kind of a game it was.



Their strategy prevailed, with the only goal scored through a soft penalty that should never have been. Ah, you win some, lose some. The ground was full for the match by the way, I came up early to get the shot. Original public domain image from Flickr