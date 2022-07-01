Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5981685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlank white card, stationery illustration design psdMoreBlank white card, stationery illustration design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 37.35 MBPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2143 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :