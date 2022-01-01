https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5982837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage nature background, art deco & art nouveau design vectorDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain SéguyMorePremiumID : 5982837View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage nature background, art deco & art nouveau design vectorMore