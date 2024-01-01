rawpixel
Vintage floral patterns, Art Nouveau flower pochoir stencil print for fabric and textile designs. Original from our own 1925…
Vintage floral patterns, Art Nouveau flower pochoir stencil print for fabric and textile designs. Original from our own 1925 edition of Suggestions pour étoffes et tapis: 60 motifs en couleur" (Suggestions for stuffs and carpets: 60 color motifs) by E. A. Séguy

5983877

