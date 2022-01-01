https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5985633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt deco flower seamless background, vintage art nouveau design psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Floréal: dessins and coloris nouveaux (1925) by Emile-Alain SéguyMorePremiumID : 5985633View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 195.66 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art deco flower seamless background, vintage art nouveau design psdMore