rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998749
Butterfly clipart, Japanese woodblock, vintage illustration psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Butterfly clipart, Japanese woodblock, vintage illustration psd

Digitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
5998749

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Butterfly clipart, Japanese woodblock, vintage illustration psd

More