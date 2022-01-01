https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998766Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly png sticker, red vintage design, transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 5998766View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1001 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 2001 pxCompatible with :Butterfly png sticker, red vintage design, transparent backgroundMore