https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5998938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen butterfly, Japanese watercolor, vintage illustration psdDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 5998938View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3432 x 3432 px | 300 dpi | 134.71 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3432 x 3432 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green butterfly, Japanese watercolor, vintage illustration psdMore