https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000567Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine's social media story template, cute heart wallpaper design vectorMorePremiumID : 6000567View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.24 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.24 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.24 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 33.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Valentine's social media story template, cute heart wallpaper design vectorMore