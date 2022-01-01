https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000587Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextValentine's blog banner template, cute polka dots background design psdMorePremiumID : 6000587View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 53.32 MBBlog Banner PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 53.32 MBPresentation PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 53.32 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 53.32 MBCompatible with :Valentine's blog banner template, cute polka dots background design psdMore