rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6000945
Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6000945

View CC0 License

Japanese woodblock butterfly. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1904 edition of Kamisaka Sekka's Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies).

More