https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6002296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSenior successful businesswoman planning project on tablet, home office imageMorePremiumID : 6002296View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6634 x 4422 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6634 x 4422 px | 300 dpi | 149.64 MBSenior successful businesswoman planning project on tablet, home office imageMore